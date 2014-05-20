What You Really Need To Learn To Be Successful In Life - Part IV

Definition:

"Having a good reputation; respected and trusted by most people." Source: Robin Good

Reputation:

"Reputation is a perception of value or distinctiveness vis-a-vis peers and competitors" Source: Drexel.edu

"What others say about you and what level of esteem they have for what you do." Source: Robin Good

"The collective mental construct everyone but you shares about you, a construct based partially on your own actions but also on the perceptions others have about others' perceptions of your actions." Source: Alex Lickerman

"The beliefs or opinions that are generally held about someone or something." Source: Merriam Webster







Backgrounder:

"Some may think reputation doesn't matter or shouldn't matter, that we should all focus on doing our best, on being our best, and let others think what they may. Certainly, I agree we should never seek to manipulate what others think about us (it never works in the long run anyway), but to ignore the practical importance of a good reputation cheats us of many opportunities we might otherwise enjoy. Caring about our reputation doesn't mean we need others to like us. It means recognizing that as human beings we often can't help judging a book by its cover and that as long as the book itself is good there's nothing wrong with caring about having an attractive cover around it. " "A good reputation shouldn't be an end in itself but rather a natural outgrowth of your striving to be the person you most want to be." Source: The Value Of A Good Reputation by Alex Lickerman, April 2010 - PsychologyToday

Contrary to popular opinion, reputation is OK, but it should not be attributed extraordinary powers it does not really possess.





"Our reputation represents the way others look at us and as such is at once critically important and utterly trivial. Utterly trivial because if we have a healthy self-esteem we won't need others to think well of us (though many of course do struggle with this and often find their sense of value vulnerable to the opinions of others--especially their perception of the collective opinions of others). Critically important, however, because even those of us with resilient self-esteem live in a great social network and need a good reputation for practical purposes--friendship and income chief among them. It's hard to have friends if people think you're mean-spirited and hard to make a living in any capacity if people think you're lazy, unreliable, or dishonest.

Our reputation is a tool, then--not, hopefully, for creating or maintaining our self-esteem but for practical navigation through daily life... " Source: The Value Of A Good Reputation by Alex Lickerman, April 2010 - PsychologyToday

Reputation can greatly help (especially in the online world), where there is a large need to:





a) rapidly assess the value, reliability and trustworthiness of a person / company / service, or to b) distinguish yourself from others, by providing potential clients and customers with additional information clues about your credibility, and c) improve the perceived value and attractiveness of your persona or of whatever product or service you sell.

But as you may have already heard: It may take a lifetime to build a good reputation for oneself, but only a few seconds to lose it all.

All it takes to lose one's own reputation is to suddenly fail to match even one of the ethical, moral or social principles around which you have built your credibility or to fall victim of other people's decision to discredit you and your reputation by spreading false and misleading information.

A person's reputation can be easily destroyed, influenced or heavily manipulated by outsiders and therefore it cannot be considered, per se, a reliable and absolute indicator of trustworthiness and reliability of anyone.

For this reason, overly worrying about reputation is not a good idea as it may force a person to act and behave not always in his best interest, but in the interest of the image of himself that he wants people to hold or believe in.

Being too fanatical about one's own reputation can also limit a man's potential to experiment, explore or try out different routes to achieve his objectives as he may be afraid to lose his reputation by doing so.

An individual should also be capable of taking, when needed, unorthodox, unpopular and unusual actions to achieve his goals without having to worry about his reputation being handicapped by this choice.







How-to:

First thing to remember is: If you don't manage your reputation, someone else will do it for you.

Be it journalists, critics, bloggers, competitors or partners, if you don't take pro-active action to share a public image of yourself, one of these people will do it for you.





"Character is who we are and what we value. Communication is how we share our thoughts and values, engage and learn from others, and reach out to help in any way we can. Character, followed by Communication, leads to Trust, which generates the support and allegiance that lead to a positive reputation. Trust is the direct result of who we actually are and how we actually behave. This connection - from Character, to Communication, to Trust, to Reputation - is the path to follow in developing a positive reputation for yourself ." Source: The Power of Reputation: Strengthen the Asset That Will Make or Break Your Career by Chris Komisarjevsky, 2012

To improve your reputation you need to:





"Become a person who deserves one. Take consistent action that embodies the characteristics you want others to associate with you. Don't just mouth the platitudes of hard work, attention to detail, loyalty, and drive -- live them. In fact, don't mouth them at all. Let others discover them in you." Source: The Value Of A Good Reputation by Alex Lickerman, April 2010 - PsychologyToday

In my personal experience the key factor that contributes the most in the development of one's own reputation is consistency / coherence: do you do what you say you will do? Do you stand by your promises? Do you walk your talk?

In the online world, where you often need to assess and evaluate a person's reliability and trustworthiness there are a number of specific factors that an increasing number of people use to evaluate/influence someone else's reputation. These may include your:





Work experience - what you have created, built

- what you have created, built Writing and published work(s) - articles, ebooks, magazines, print books, etc.

- articles, ebooks, magazines, print books, etc. Experience : how long you have been doing what you do

: how long you have been doing what you do Past education : what you have studied and where

: what you have studied and where Online presence : your professional presence on the web (your personal site, your social media presence, Email signature, About page

: your professional presence on the web (your personal site, your social media presence, Email signature, About page Public achievements : awards, prizes you have won

: awards, prizes you have won Testimonials, mentions and citations about you + who talks about and links to you

about you + who talks about and links to you Numerical indicators such as visibility, traffic, number of followers, inbound links, views, etc.







Suggested Reading / Videos:

Book: Reputation Rules: Strategies for Building Your Company's Most Valuable Asset by Daniel Diermeier, 2011







