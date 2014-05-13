What You Really Need To Learn To Be Successful In Life - Part III

Definition:

"Use, occupy, or enjoy (something) jointly with another or others." Source: Google

"the joint use of a resource or space." "giving something as an outright gift.." "Sharing disjoints the connection between usage and ownership of a product.." Source: Wikipedia







Backgrounder:

Why to share is important:





a) Sharing physical things and resources allows to make a more efficient use of them while increasing other people well being.

b) Sharing information and knowledge allows us to communicate, to be informed and to learn from each other in an ongoing iterative process. Sharing information is a critical factor in helping an organization or community evolve, rapidly adapt and become more efficient at surviving and at overcoming new unforeseen obstacles.

c) As David Gurteen suggests "To get most things done in an organisation today requires a collaborative effort. If you try to work alone - you are likely to fail - you need not only the input from other people but their support and buy-in. Being open with them; sharing with them, helps you achieve your objectives." Source: Creating a Knowledge Sharing Culture by David Gurteen, February 1999 - Gurteen

d) Sharing, is also essential to foster collaboration and trust among groups of people or organizations working together.

e) Sharing is vital to the learning process. "one of the most profound key accelerators for one's learning is that one of sharing your knowledge out there, in the open, and the more, the better, allowing others to benefit from it, contrasting it, challenging it, reframing it... ...knowledge sharing is innate to our human nature of wanting to connect and collaborate with others. We, human beings, are social beings, and as such have been bound to share what we know with others, so that our learning curve never becomes flat. On the contrary. " Source: Why Do I Share My Knowledge? by Luis Suarez, May 2014 - Elsua

f) Sharing and collaboration have given shape to free technologies and open-source software tools that are used by tens of millions of people today. (i.e.: Wikipedia, Apache server software, Linux operating system).

g) By sharing the things you know with others, you benefit initially by the mental effort you need to make in order to organize, sort through, and be able to introduce and explain to others the specifics of what you are sharing. This simple act of reviewing and writing down what you want to share gives greater clarity to your idea and helps you shape it and improve it.

h) When you share with others you also benefit and learn from the feedback, comments, criticism and ideas that will come from those with whom you have decided to share your work or ideas with

i) And when it comes to sharing it is not just "big ideas" and important data that we should be addressing. Little details, how we do certain things, which tools or procedures we use, can be as useful and life-transforming for others as it has been for you. Sharing tips, little details and simple things that can significantly improve how to get things done

is very valuable.

To those objecting to sharing for fear of others stealing their ideas, these are generally people who have not successfully created anything before and therefore who have not yet realized what a distance there is between an idea and its effective execution, and who have not witnessed how beneficial it can be to share ideas about a project early in the development or planning stages to get alternative viewpoints, feedback ideas and criticism that can save an entrepreneur, writer or artist, months of useless work.

Today, the greatest obstacles to effective sharing are represented by organizational policies and technology choices limiting most collaborative and sharing efforts by handicapping them at their roots as well as intellectual property and copyright laws.





"One sure way [to handicap sharing initiatives] is to create a situation where in order for one person to succeed the other has to lose." Source: The Incentive Question or Why People Share Knowledge by Nancy Dixon, March 2009 - Conversation Matters







How-to:

Today there are dozens of tools, services and organizations that can help you to start sharing.

From Wikipedia, to Couchsurfing, Airbnb, car-pooling, the sharing of software, music, books and physical spaces we are in the most conscious sharing time that humanity has known in history.

Never before so many people, organizations, researchers, professors, universities, scientists and companies have so actively shared their knowledge, discoveries and data to:

help others improve

To start sharing mindfully it is not so much a matter of how to do it. Nowadays that's pretty simple stuff. The issue is whether there are deep motivations and a culture that appreciates and believes in collaboration and sharing for growth.

At the individual level, the first place where to start sharing, can be achieved by simply informing others on what your plans are and updating them on your progress.

A good second step is to learn to share work with others early in the process and not simply at the end. By sharing your work early you can get early feedback, notice problems, issues and misunderstandings much earlier and avoid yourself painful and time consuming revisions later.

The earlier you share progress with others the earlier you can find out whether you are moving onto the right track.

Further on you can consider sharing resources that you may have in abundance but which you are not using fully. These may include food, shelter, energy, connectivity, transportation means, clothes among others.

The most valuable thing you can share with anyone, individual or group, is your personal, undivided and sustained, agenda-free attention.







Suggested Reading / Videos:

Video: Should You Share Your Idea?

Duration: 2':00"







