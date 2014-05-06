What You Really Need To Learn To Be Successful In Life - Part II

Sponsored Links

Which are the really important things that one needs to learn in order to survive and live a successful life on this planet?



Whether in Manhattan, lost in the jungle, on a remote island or on an extraterrestrial planet, what are the truly critical and life-supporting things that are needed to survive and thrive beyond the animal level?

I have first tried to answer this question when I was invited to speak at LeWeb '08 in Paris, as my chosen presentation topic for the event had been "Love for learning". In that occasion, my goal was to communicate both the paradox of 2.0 ideas when confronted with the reality of our present-day school and education system, as well as to explore the key skills that would really be needed to conduct a successful, meaningful life and which could be acquired only by the emergence of a bottom-up, family-ignited (vs. state imposed), self-sustained and lifelong alternative approach to education.

In the first part of this guide to what you really need to learn to be successful in life, I had taken on Stephen Downes original ten points from 2006, and tried to refine, expand and curate them in greater depth than I had done the first time around.

But as I went through the process of curating those ten original points, I realized how many more skills could have been listed and summarized and therefore I decided to expand drastically the scope of the guide and to include in it all of the skills that I would myself consider mandatory in preparing a human being for a successful, rewarding and meaningful life on this planet (and possibly elsewhere).

And as I jotted down some, more would come to mind (I have now identified more than 40 of them).

What you will find therefore in this second Part of the guide is a continuation of what done in the first, with the only difference that the skills listed here are the fruit of my own intuition, research and evaluation of what I would like to see added to Stephen Downes original list.

Here then, a new set of life-critical skills needed to survive and thrive on this planet and which I think would be good substitutes for most of the topic areas we are forced to learn in our present-day school curriculum. This second set includes:





11) How to Ask Good Questions 12) How to Curate 13) How to Focus 14) How to Learn to Speak Other Languages 15) How to Code 16) How to Make Things (Makers) 17) How to Grow Your Own Food 18) How to Survive in the Wilderness 19) How to Provide First Aid 20) How to Defend Oneself



Here all the details: (Part I here)