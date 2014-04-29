What We Really Need To Learn To Be Successful In Life - Part I

Definition:

"Empathy is a genuine feeling in yourself that operates in synch with another person. Empathy is a way of accessing another person inner mental states through the sympathetic operation of your own mental states." Source: Stephen Downes

"Empathy is the capacity to recognize emotions that are being experienced by another sentient or fictional being." Source: Wikipedia







Backgrounder:

Every person on this planet has his own distinct view of life, reality and on how things work and on what is really important.

To assume that since we are all human beings we are all alike and we think, see and evaluate things in the same way is a very crass mistake.

No-one is exactly like you. We are all different, not just in the way we look, but also and more importantly, in the way we perceive and think. Everyone lives in his own customized "realized" and has its own view of life and on how things work.

Understanding this fact, will save you from the error of assuming that everyone else is like you. And even more importantly, this will allow other people to become a surprising new source of knowledge and insight for you.

Part of this process involves seeing things through someone else's eyes. A person may be, quite literally, in a different place. They might not see what you see, and may have seen things you didn't see. Being able to understand how this change in perspective may change what they believe is important.

When you are empathetic you will begin to seek out and understand ways that help bridge the gap between you and other people.

Being polite and considerate, for example, will become more important to you. You will be able to feel someone's hurt if you are rude to them. In the same way, it will become more important to be honest, because you will begin to see how transparent your lies are, and how offensive it feels to be thought of as someone who is that easily fooled.







How-to:

To learn how to empathize you need to be able to imagine how other people feel. The better you become at this, the easier it will become for you to understand more rapidly the situation while being able to establish more effective communication channels.

This means that you have to create a mental model of the other person's thoughts and feelings in your own mind, and to place yourself in that model.

This is best done by imagining that you are the other person, and then placing yourself into a specific situation.

An excellent approach to master how to immerse yourself in the character of another person is to study drama (learning how to act in plays) or by spending some time in different role-playing games (RPGs) and practicing being someone else, with different beliefs and motivations.







Suggested Readings / Videos:



Video: What is empathy?

Duration: 3':31"